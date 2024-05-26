Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. 1,002,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

