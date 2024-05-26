Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,196 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. 1,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566. Value Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

