Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 131 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.91. 529,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

