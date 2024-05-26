NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,601,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

