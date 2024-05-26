Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,227,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,438,382,592.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $166.00. 3,722,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,309. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

