Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.97 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,674 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

