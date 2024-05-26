NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

