NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 5.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.16% of NVR worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVR stock traded up $24.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7,416.32. 13,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,737.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,249.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
