NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 5.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.16% of NVR worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $24.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7,416.32. 13,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,737.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,249.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.