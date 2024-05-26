Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys 102,352 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,352 shares during the period. KE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KE by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,640,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,755. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is currently 75.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

