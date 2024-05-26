OMG Network Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $101.02 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

