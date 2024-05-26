OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $411.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

