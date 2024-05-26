Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

