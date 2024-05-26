Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. 1,698,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

