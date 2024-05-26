Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $42.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,795.35. 151,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,604.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,499.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

