Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,048 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 909,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

