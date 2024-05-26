Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,230,286. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

