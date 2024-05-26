Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,758. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average is $386.52.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

