Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 11,259 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.21. 9,913,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

