Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 37,928 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.