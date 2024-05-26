Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. 794,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.