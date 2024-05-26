Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 432.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 980,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

