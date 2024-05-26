Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. 3,153,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,088. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

