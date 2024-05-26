Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 42,102 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279,658 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,762 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,310. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

