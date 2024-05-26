Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. 784,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

