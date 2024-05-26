Oxen Market Cap Achieves $10.23 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $5,667.93 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,055,285 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

