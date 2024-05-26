Oxen Tops One Day Volume of $5,680.08 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $5,680.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,839.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.81 or 0.00702812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00121596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00207451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00092148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,055,285 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

