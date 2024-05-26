PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $337.27 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $337.27 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,324,610 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

