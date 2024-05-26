Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $145.81 million and $1.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001778 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

