Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.11. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,223 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,386,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

