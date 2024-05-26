Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

