Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,934,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,174,000. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the period.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIPX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

