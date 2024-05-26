Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

