Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 109.4% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 172,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of -481.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.