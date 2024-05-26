Primecap Management Co. CA Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,489,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,203. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.