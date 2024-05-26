Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,720 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $139,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.07. 680,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $298.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.