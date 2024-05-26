Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.18% of HubSpot worth $53,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.16. 571,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.