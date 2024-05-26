Primecap Management Co. CA Has $27.51 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.18% of Unity Software worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $209,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,455.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $209,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,455.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,241. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

