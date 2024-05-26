Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,444. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

