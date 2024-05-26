Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $193.66. The company had a trading volume of 193,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,248 shares of company stock worth $5,509,049 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

