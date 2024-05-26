Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,180 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. 17,563,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,731. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

