Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,570 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Progressive worth $233,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.91. 1,721,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,198. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

