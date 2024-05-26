Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,600 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $216,194,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Roblox by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,209,180.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,209,180.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,558 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

