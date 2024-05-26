Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 96,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $191,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

