Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 8th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 6.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Primerica were worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Up 0.9 %

PRI stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.55. 100,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,921. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,993 shares of company stock worth $1,687,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

