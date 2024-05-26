ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 365,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,290. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

