ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.3 %

SMCI traded up $36.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $883.88. 6,850,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.80. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $192.50 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

