ProVise Management Group LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

