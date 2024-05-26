ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.59. The stock had a trading volume of 686,841 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.