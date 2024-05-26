Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Boosted by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNQ. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.47.

CNQ stock opened at C$104.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.94. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$69.83 and a one year high of C$112.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Insiders sold a total of 329,760 shares of company stock worth $32,343,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

