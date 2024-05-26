Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $337.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.20. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $338.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

